Last chance to see Island Jewels of the Forth display

There will be a final opportunity to see this year’s Burntisland Heritage Trust exhibition on Doors Open Day tomorrow (Sunday).

The display will be open from 11am to 4pm in Burntisland Heritage Centre in the Kirkgate.

The town’s historic Burgh Chambers will be open to the public at the same time, and staffed by Heritage Trust volunteers.

The exhibition, Island Jewels of the Forth, is an island- hopping tour which shines a spotlight on the now mainly deserted islands of the outer Firth of Forth, from the Bass Rock at the mouth of the Forth, westwards to the Forth bridges.

You may also be interested in:

Watch First Minister cut hair of Kirkcaldy MSP

Two new drive thru restaurants planned for Fife town

Fife singer to perform at Murrayfield

It examines their character and rich natural heritage, and tells a few tales that deserve to be better known. Also available for viewing are videos and large collections of historical material relating to the town’s fascinating history.

Ian Archibald, who is convener of Burntisland Heritage Trust, put the exhibition together from a powerpoint display he had about the islands in the Forth which he uses to give talks to local groups.

He said it took around a couple of months to organise and arrange the display which features between 200 and 300 photographs.

The display also has a section featuring an aerial trip round the Bass Rock with drone views provided by Alan Hunter.

Another island the exhibition focuses on is the Isle of May which is home to Scotland’s first lighthouse.

Admission is free.