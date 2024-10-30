An exhibition which has been a big hit in Kirkcaldy is reaching its final weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unearthed has been at Kirkcaldy Galleries since the summer, but closes on November 3. It is a spellbinding exhibition that has been taking families on a voyage of discovery is nearing the end of its journey.

A dazzling array of objects reveal how Scotland was formed, which creatures roamed the land and how have people shaped the Kingdom over thousands of years. The family-friendly exhibition features a host of rare objects, including an impressive Bronze Age food vessel and a delightful Viking brooch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other highlights include five slabs of the world-famous fossiled fish, discovered in a quarry at Dura Den in 1836. Further attractions include a Neolithic carved stone ball, a medieval gold ring with a skeleton motif and a Roman trumpet brooch

Unearthed is at Kirkcaldy Galleries (Pic: OnFife)

There are plenty of opportunities to get creative too. Younger visitors can enjoy the dinosaur magnetic mix-up, transform themselves into a burrowing bunny or fantastic fox in the dressing-up area, or find buried treasures in the dig pit.

And when the excitement all gets too much, there is a cosy tree burrow where they can lose themselves in a good storybook and a den where they can watch a short film about celebrated palaeontologist Mary Anning.