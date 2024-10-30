Last chances to see family-friendly exhibition at Kirkcaldy Galleries
Unearthed has been at Kirkcaldy Galleries since the summer, but closes on November 3. It is a spellbinding exhibition that has been taking families on a voyage of discovery is nearing the end of its journey.
A dazzling array of objects reveal how Scotland was formed, which creatures roamed the land and how have people shaped the Kingdom over thousands of years. The family-friendly exhibition features a host of rare objects, including an impressive Bronze Age food vessel and a delightful Viking brooch.
Other highlights include five slabs of the world-famous fossiled fish, discovered in a quarry at Dura Den in 1836. Further attractions include a Neolithic carved stone ball, a medieval gold ring with a skeleton motif and a Roman trumpet brooch
There are plenty of opportunities to get creative too. Younger visitors can enjoy the dinosaur magnetic mix-up, transform themselves into a burrowing bunny or fantastic fox in the dressing-up area, or find buried treasures in the dig pit.
And when the excitement all gets too much, there is a cosy tree burrow where they can lose themselves in a good storybook and a den where they can watch a short film about celebrated palaeontologist Mary Anning.