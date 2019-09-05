Launch of new full-experience escape room in Fife

A new escape room giving adventure-seekers just 60 minutes to find and solve mysterious clues is opening in Fife this week.

Cryptic Kingdom, which opens to its first adventurers tomorrow (Friday), has been created in Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, and promises to be a hit with escape room gamers of all levels.

A prop from the Cryptic Kingdom escape room

As soon as you close the door it’s a race against the clock to find and solve clues – and tackle cryptic puzzles that will challenge even the most logical thinkers.

From the second you’re greeted by an in-character Game Master to the last seconds counting down, ONFife’s Cryptic Kingdom is a full-on heart-pounding experience.

The new escape room features atmospheric sound effects in a fully fitted-out room that would not look out of place on a film set and a storyline that touches on Sherlock Holmes and The Hound of the Baskervilles combined with some ne’er-do-well Fifers from days long gone.

Experienced escape room aficionados – who travel far and wide to put themselves to the test - were invited to put the room through its paces in preparation for the opening and declared it one of the most sophisticated and challenging they had come across.

But newcomers to the escape room experience should not be daunted – the Game Masters are on hand to give helpful hints to nudge you in the right direction with clues if requested!

Kirsty Keay, director of corporate and commercial development at Fife Cultural Trust (ONFife), said: “As you would expect, ONFife has called on its wealth of cultural and creative talents to create an escape room like no other – it’s a truly theatrical experience.”

Cryptic Kingdom is perfect for social events and parties – it can take groups of between six and ten – and for friends wanting a fun activity followed by food and drink.

With the teamwork required, it is also set to be a winner as a corporate event, either as a standalone occasion, or tied in as a package with Rothes Halls’ conference and meeting facilities.

To find out more about Cryptic Kingdom and how to book, go to www.cryptic-kingdom.com.