Leven Christmas light switch on postponed as weather warnings issued for weekend

The lights had been due to be switched on in Leven by Cammy Barnes on Saturday, but the event will now take place on Saturday, November 30. (Pic: Andrew Beveridge)

The decision has been taken to postpone Leven’s annual Christmas light switch on event due.

The popular event, which attracts thousands to the town centre, had been due to take place on Saturday, however organisers Leven Community Council have taken the decision to postpone the event by a week due to the weather forecast.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind on the east coast – including Fife – for Saturday as Storm Bert is set to bring heavy rain and snow to many parts of the country.

As a result, the festive celebrations planned for Leven will now take place on Saturday, November 30 instead.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “The Christmas light switch on has been postponed to Saturday, November 30 due to horrendous weather reports for this Saturday.

"Your safety and enjoyment are our top priorities and we appreciate your understanding and support during this change.

“Thank you for your patience and we look forward to celebrating the festive season together.”

Organisers said they would be in touch with all stallholders directly about the matter.

Work is ongoing to rearrange all of the planned events and activities to the following weekend, but organisers are hoping all they had hoped to offer this Saturday will be taking place next week instead.

There will be a full afternoon of entertainment for the whole community to enjoy, including musical entertainment from local schools and community groups, stalls, fairground rides and Santa.

To keep up to date on the latest information about the event visit the Leven Community Council Facebook page.