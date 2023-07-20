Leven event: BBQ, Band and Blether date announced at town's River Park
The BBQ, Band, and Blether, takes place on August 3 in Leven.
This family-friendly event will feature delicious food, Live music by local bands, and a chance to connect with the Leven Programme project team to find out more about the development around River Leven and the River Park.
Why not join them for a sizzling summer barbecue at The Orchard @ The Centre, Leven.
Indulge in mouthwatering grilled delights by Hame Fae Hame, dance to live music by local musicans, and chat to team members over ongoing projects. This family-friendly event is free to attend and promises to be a fantastic day out for all ages.
Join in for an unforgettable summer celebration on Saturday, August 3.