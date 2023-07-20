Leven event: BBQ, Band and Blether date announced at town's River Park

The BBQ, Band, and Blether, takes place on August 3 in Leven.

This family-friendly event will feature delicious food, Live music by local bands, and a chance to connect with the Leven Programme project team to find out more about the development around River Leven and the River Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why not join them for a sizzling summer barbecue at The Orchard @ The Centre, Leven.

Saturday, August 3 and it's all free!

Most Popular

Indulge in mouthwatering grilled delights by Hame Fae Hame, dance to live music by local musicans, and chat to team members over ongoing projects. This family-friendly event is free to attend and promises to be a fantastic day out for all ages.