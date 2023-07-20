News you can trust since 1871
Leven event: BBQ, Band and Blether date announced at town's River Park

The Leven Programme has announced its next community engagement event.
By John A. MacInnes
Published 20th Jul 2023, 08:25 BST- 1 min read

The BBQ, Band, and Blether, takes place on August 3 in Leven.

This family-friendly event will feature delicious food, Live music by local bands, and a chance to connect with the Leven Programme project team to find out more about the development around River Leven and the River Park.

Why not join them for a sizzling summer barbecue at The Orchard @ The Centre, Leven.

Saturday, August 3 and it's all free!Saturday, August 3 and it's all free!
    Indulge in mouthwatering grilled delights by Hame Fae Hame, dance to live music by local musicans, and chat to team members over ongoing projects. This family-friendly event is free to attend and promises to be a fantastic day out for all ages.

    Join in for an unforgettable summer celebration on Saturday, August 3.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​