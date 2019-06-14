Leven Prom to rock for annual festival

Fingers will be crossed for clear skies this weekend, as Leven Prom hosts its annual festival.

PromFest has quickly established itself as one of the biggest events in the local calendar, attracting hundreds of people down to the Promenade for a day of live music and fun.

However, organisers Leven Community Council were forced to cancel the event last year as strong winds and heavy rain battered tents and stalls.

Despite that setback, the community council have pushed ahead with plans for another big PromFest, with a stacked line-up of bands who will rock the main stage, huge rides and attractions that will keep visitors screaming to go faster, and stalls filled with crafts and information.

The Catch 22s, The Statler Project, Burn the Maps, 13 Tombs, Groucho Underdog, Rudebeard and the Mary Bradford Singers are among the acts set to hit the stage.

People will be able to sit out on the grass, enjoy a drink or two from the beer tent, and enjoy the music.

For those who want a thrill, a Twist and a Meteorite will keep people spinning. And for those who want to relax a bit – and perhaps do a bit of shopping – there will be a range of craft and information stalls.

“We’re definitely pushing for better weather,” said Leven Community Council member Michael Morris. “A lot of people got in touch thanking us for our effort.”

PromFest will be held on Leven Promenade on Saturday, running from noon until 9pm. Entry to PromFest is free.