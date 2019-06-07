Leven Rose Queen Day this weekend

The second indoor Leven Rose Queen Day will be held this coming Saturday at The Centre in Leven.

After the success of last year’s event, the Rose Queen Committee have decided to put a stop to their annual worry about wet Scottish summers and to continue to hold the crowning indoors.

The fun-filled day will have entertainment inside and outside, with children’s fairground rides and stalls outdoors and the annual community concert, which starts at 11am, indoors.

The crowning of this year’s Rose Queen, Lucy Shepherd, a primary seven pupil at St Agatha’s Primary School, will take place on stage at 2pm.

Joan Graham, who was Leven Rose Queen in 1953, will perform this year’s crowning.

This will be followed by the annual walking parade through Leven town centre at 2.15pm.

The parade will be led by Kennoway Town Pipe Band.

The Rose Queen Day fun kicks off a packed summer programme of local events, which continues the following weekend with PromFest.