Leven to host new food and drink festival

The event will be held at the Shorehead in Leven.
Leven will host a new food and drink festival, later this summer.

The Leven Food & Drink Festival is being organised by new organisation Levenmouth Together, which promises a range of high quality local produced goods and family activities.

The event will be held on August 24, 9am-5pm, and make use of the Shorehead car park and surrounding area.

The Shorehead area was given a £1 million upgrade last year, with part of the project aimed at making the car park an area that could be used to host local events.

The Leven Food & Drink Festival has been organised by Levenmouth Together, a new group set up earlier this year with the aim of boosting the high street and setting up new events. Others include a 10k run and a film event at Silverburn Park.