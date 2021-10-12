Line dance classes return to Kirkcaldy centre for first time since lockdown
Line dance classes returned to Kirkcaldy this week for the first time since lockdown.
Lorraine Brown’s long-running group has moved from Overton Mains into the Salvation Army community church in Hayfield Road.
Line Dance was due to mark 25 years in 2020, but celebrations were halted by the pandemic.
It was also the first year of missing the annual ‘Pink Party’ which has raised thousands of pounds for Breast Cancer Now.
This week marked a return to live dancing as sessions have restarted for fans of the activity.
Lorraine said: “We have to be compliant with Covid regulations with check ins, sanitisers, ventilation and of course being a solo dance – spacing.
“Initially the classes are by invitation only but I’m planning both absolute beginners classes as well as advanced groups returning.”
Lorraine’s Ranch Dance Show on community radio station K107FM demonstrates that it is not just country being choregraphed these days with top dances from the pop and rock charts frequently attracting new moves.