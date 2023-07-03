Steve Mason will headline Dunfermline's all day music event as part of Outwith Festival. (Pic: Submitted)

Critically acclaimed Steve Mason will headline the event as part of Dunfermline’s Outwith Festival on Saturday, September 9. The musician, who is from Kirkcaldy and St Andrews, released Brothers and Sisters earlier this year with Tom Doyle at Mojo singling out the track as ‘a rallying cry to dormant ravers’.

Mason started his music career as the lead singer and one of the founding members of The Beta Band in 1996. The band released four albums and gained international notoriety when Hollywood actor John Cusack mentioned one of their songs in Nick Hornby’s film High Fidelity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Joy Formidable are also headlining at the event. The band, originally from Wales, have played the main stage at Reading and Leeds festival as well as Pasadena’s Daydream festival, Glasgow’s Summer Sessions and London’s Meltdown Festival.

Others on the bill include Fife’s own Cammy Barnes, who recently impressed judges on Britain’s Got Talent and who plays in the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Kirsten Adamson and Foreignfox. Phloxjaw, Chappaqua Wrestling and Mickey 9S are also part of the line-up.

Most Popular

Other acts announced so far include Waves, Sunstinger, Nicky Lipp, Echo Machine, Sex on TV, T-A, Primes, Ruvellas, Eve Davidson, Cehfarceist, Ayla Ersoy, For Pony, Sixpeace and Allum.

Audiences can see over 35 acts in eight city centre venues on a single ticket. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad