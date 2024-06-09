Make your banners for Fife Pride at a free workshop
The event takes place at the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy on Saturday June 22 - one week before the region’s annual celebration is held in the Lang Toun.
The a drop-in, self-led banner-making workshop will let folk get creative. It will have a ton of recycled cardboard from the venue ready to turn into the most colourful, inclusive banners for the Pride march which brings huge numbers into the heart of the town.
The workshop will have everything from paints to markers, glitter, and more. It runs from 11:00am until 1:00pm and there us no need to book and it is aimed at everyone from novices to seasoned artists. Full details at onfife.com
Fife Pride takes place on the 29th with the organisers putting the finishing touches to the day-long event which will feature live entertainment in a marquee in the Town Square.
