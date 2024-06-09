Make your banners for Fife Pride at a free workshop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A banner making workshop is being held ahead of this year’s Fife Pride.

The event takes place at the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy on Saturday June 22 - one week before the region’s annual celebration is held in the Lang Toun.

The a drop-in, self-led banner-making workshop will let folk get creative. It will have a ton of recycled cardboard from the venue ready to turn into the most colourful, inclusive banners for the Pride march which brings huge numbers into the heart of the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The workshop will have everything from paints to markers, glitter, and more. It runs from 11:00am until 1:00pm and there us no need to book and it is aimed at everyone from novices to seasoned artists. Full details at onfife.com