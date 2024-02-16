March and exhibition in Fife to mark 40th anniversary of miners’ strike

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It takes place on June 15 at Lochore Meadows, and will be led by veterans from the 1984 dispute. The Benarty event celebrates the solidarity shown across four villages - Ballingry, Lochore, Crosshill and Glencraig - during the bitter year long industrial dispute, the last great strike to take place in the UK.

Strike veterans, family members and supporters will lead the parade from Ballingry the short distance to a rally at the Meedies, with an exhibition at the iconic Big Mary Pit Frame Colliery and other entertainments. Organisers hope miners and their families from across the Kingdom will join the day.