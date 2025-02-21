March Music Madness ahead for all to enjoy with Fife's Musical Instrument Library

Debbie Kelly, Venue Manager at Lochgelly Centre, Debra Salem, OnFife Creative Instigator, and volunteer Dennis Walker with some of the instruments from the Musical Instrument Library. (Pic: OnFife)

Fife’s musical instrument library is about to hit a high note with some March Music Madness.

The Musical Instrument Library, run by OnFife and based at Lochgelly Centre, allows people to take out and try instruments for free, just as you would borrow a book from a library.

And the centre is set to be alive to the sound of music every Saturday morning in March with a series of musical activities for everyone – young and old – to get involved with for free.

March Music Madness is marking the culmination of work by volunteers to improve the instrument library’s cataloguing system.

The instrument library has been a real community success story with all the instruments – there are now over 100 from guitars to French horns – donated by people in Fife.

Now it’s also brought together volunteers who have been updating the instrument catalogue with new images and information to make it easier for people to decide what to borrow.

The March Music Madness events kick off on Saturday, March 1 with a musical instrument library open morning where all the library instruments will be out for the public to see and music tutors will be on hand to help people ‘have a go’.

Debra Salem, one of OnFife’s creative instigators who has been co-ordinating the project, said: “People will also get a chance to hear the tutors play, be shown how to access the musical instrument library catalogue and learn all about the upcoming Saturday morning workshops.”

The free music workshops will run from 11am to 12.30pm in the centre’s studio and each week the session will cover different instruments.

On March 8 it will be Only Strings Attached with strings, ukuleles and guitars; March 15 is Band on the Run with a band-type session with electric guitars, bass and drums; March 22 is All Things Brass and Beautiful with cornets, trumpets, French horns, tenor horn and bugles and finally on March 29 is The Big Jam Session where all the tutors will be there to support everyone who comes along to play together.

Debra continued: “Whether you’ve never played before or have more skill – all are welcome and if you have an instrument at home, bring it along to play at the relevant week’s session.

"And we’ll also have the cafe open from 11am to 1pm if you’re bringing someone else and want to wait with a coffee and a filled roll.”

The sessions can be booked through www.onfife.com or at the Lochgelly Centre box office.

The musical instrument library is part of a national programme launched by We Make Music Scotland to get musical instruments into libraries across Scotland. The organisation also provided funding, through Creative Scotland’s Youth Music initiative, for March Music Madness in addition to some new instruments for the library.