Market returns for a second month in St Andrews town centre
The event, organised by East Neuk Markets and BID St Andrews, is the second of the planned monthly events to take place. Featuring businesses from the local area, and across Scotland, there will be a range of items on sale including produce, food, drink, arts and crafts.
The market in the town’s Argyle St (North) car park is planned to take place on the third Friday of each month offering local residents, students and visitors a quality market experience. It runs from 10am to 3pm.
Among the traders with stalls at this month’s market are The Muffin Man, R Anderson’s Fruit and Veg, Bertos Brownies, The Crab Company (Scotland) Ltd, The Chocolate Lab, The Little Bakery, Cloverlea Apiaries The Friendly Bee Company, The Tiffin, Splendidly Scottish, Starfish Cakes and Bakes, Chocosweet, Ann Crafted, Ailsa Graeme Home Fragrance, Mcsharry handmade, Three Gem Sisters, Natural Sparkle, Thistlemoss, Jane Drysdale, The fox by the shore, Mia Mae, Falling Leaf Clothing, Beachcomb Jewellery, OOak Creatures, Aly-Art-Creations, Urban Homestead, The Happy Go Lucky Dog Company, Bumblebeans Coffee Ltd and Thistle Dubh.