Ann Crafted is just one of the traders who will be at this week's market in St Andrews (Pic: submitted)

The event, organised by East Neuk Markets and BID St Andrews, is the second of the planned monthly events to take place. Featuring businesses from the local area, and across Scotland, there will be a range of items on sale including produce, food, drink, arts and crafts.

The market in the town’s Argyle St (North) car park is planned to take place on the third Friday of each month offering local residents, students and visitors a quality market experience. It runs from 10am to 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad