News you can trust since 1871
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Market returns for a second month in St Andrews town centre

A traditional style market is set to take place in St Andrews on Friday.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 20th Jul 2023, 16:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 16:53 BST
Ann Crafted is just one of the traders who will be at this week's market in St Andrews (Pic: submitted)Ann Crafted is just one of the traders who will be at this week's market in St Andrews (Pic: submitted)
Ann Crafted is just one of the traders who will be at this week's market in St Andrews (Pic: submitted)

The event, organised by East Neuk Markets and BID St Andrews, is the second of the planned monthly events to take place. Featuring businesses from the local area, and across Scotland, there will be a range of items on sale including produce, food, drink, arts and crafts.

The market in the town’s Argyle St (North) car park is planned to take place on the third Friday of each month offering local residents, students and visitors a quality market experience. It runs from 10am to 3pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Among the traders with stalls at this month’s market are The Muffin Man, R Anderson’s Fruit and Veg, Bertos Brownies, The Crab Company (Scotland) Ltd, The Chocolate Lab, The Little Bakery, Cloverlea Apiaries The Friendly Bee Company, The Tiffin, Splendidly Scottish, Starfish Cakes and Bakes, Chocosweet, Ann Crafted, Ailsa Graeme Home Fragrance, Mcsharry handmade, Three Gem Sisters, Natural Sparkle, Thistlemoss, Jane Drysdale, The fox by the shore, Mia Mae, Falling Leaf Clothing, Beachcomb Jewellery, OOak Creatures, Aly-Art-Creations, Urban Homestead, The Happy Go Lucky Dog Company, Bumblebeans Coffee Ltd and Thistle Dubh.