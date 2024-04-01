Markinch Memorial Hall set for talk celebrating war espionage heroines
and live on Freeview channel 276
Roy Johnstone will present the Heroines of The Special Operations Executive talk at the 252 Memorial Hall, Betson Street in Markinch.
The event, hosted by Markinch Heritage Group, takes place on Thursday, April 4 at 7:00pm. It is open to all, with non-members being charged £2 entry.
The talk will explore “the WWII female agents whose objectives were to conduct espionage, sabotage and reconnaissance in occupied Europe”.
Roy will talk about the heroism, sacrifice and service of the female secret agents operating in all territories occupied or attacked by the Axis powers.
The Special Operations Executive was a unit formed in 1940. It undertook espionage, sabotage and other covert operations against German forces in occupied Europe. Of its more than 13,000 employed or controlled assets, more than 3,000 were women.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.