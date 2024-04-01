Markinch Memorial Hall set for talk celebrating war espionage heroines

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Roy Johnstone will present the Heroines of The Special Operations Executive talk at the 252 Memorial Hall, Betson Street in Markinch.

The event, hosted by Markinch Heritage Group, takes place on Thursday, April 4 at 7:00pm. It is open to all, with non-members being charged £2 entry.

The talk will explore “the WWII female agents whose objectives were to conduct espionage, sabotage and reconnaissance in occupied Europe”.

Roy will talk about the heroism, sacrifice and service of the female secret agents operating in all territories occupied or attacked by the Axis powers.