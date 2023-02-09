Mercat Shopping Centre: Family fun this weekend with both comic and toy market and Valentine's event

There's plenty going on at the Mercat this weekend.

For the shopping centre is hosting the latest Big Glasgow Comic Page (BGCP) Comic Con comic and toy market event on Saturday, February 11 as well as a its own special Valentine’s event in partnership with Nourish.

Comic fans will be in heaven on Saturday as the team from BGCP are back in town for the first time this year from 10am to 4pm. The market is free to attend and there will be traders selling comic books, action figures, trading cards, t-shirts, art and much more.

