Methil Heritage Centre to welcome public again four years after it closed
The financial support from Fife Council’s Levenmouth Area Committee until March 2025 has allowed OnFife, which manages the centre, to appoinrt a community engagement co-ordinator, who is carrying out consultation and engagement across Levenmouth and a museum assistant for a year to allow the centre to reopen.
The heritage centre has been closed since 2020, but this latest cash boost is allowing it to welcome visitors once again. It reopens on Wednesday, April 3.
The centre contains a small display capturing the history of Methil and the surrounding area, from prehistoric times to the present day.
OnFife, which has been working closely with the Friends of Methil Heritage who were instrumental in setting up the heritage centre in 1991, will be piloting a series of events and activities to attract a wide range of visitors. This will include displays by local groups, workshops for young people and Bookbug storytelling sessions for pre-school age children and their families.
Councillor Colin Davidson, convener of Levenmouth Area Committee, said he was delighted to see the centre reopening. He said: “Our past, history and culture helps us inform our decisions for the future. The reopening of Methil Heritage Centre allows visitors and residents to the area to explore our past, engage in cultural activities and as a resource to help the local communities shape our future.
"The building and its staff are a community resource that will enrich everyone who makes use of it and is another symbol of the regeneration of the lower Methil and Levenmouth area.”
Chris McLean, OnFife’s head of cultural heritage and wellbeing, said: “There has been a lot of work done to get Methil Heritage Centre ready to open and we want to make sure we are offering activities that meet the needs of local people as well as creating a destination for visitors to the area, especially as we look forward to trains running to Cameron Bridge and Leven this summer.
“We are grateful for support from Fife Council, the Friends of Methil Heritage and other key stakeholders and look forward to welcoming people to the centre over the coming months.”
Methil Heritage Centre will be open from Wednesday, April 3 on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11am to 4.30pm (closed for lunch between 1pm and 1.30pm) and Saturdays from 1pm to 4pm.
