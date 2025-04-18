Mindfulness and art in new workshop in Cupar
Gill Smith is running ‘Fluid Art for Mindfulness’ classes throughout Fife with the next one at Bonnygate Community Hub, Cupar on Sunday, April 27. Booking details here.
Gill began painting using fluid art a few years ago as a means to help manage chronic pain. Fluid art techniques are very therapeutic with a focus on colour and movement which make it an excellent tool to practice mindfulness.
She said: “Practicing mindfulness using art and creativity has had a profound effect on my health and general wellbeing that I am keen to share my experience with others who may benefit from mindfulness in art, such as those with physical conditions or mental health conditions, or anyone just looking to try something new, fun and relaxing.”
Mindful art workshops are focused on providing 'breathing space' by practicing mindfulness in art. Participants learn some fun fluid art techniques whilst also relaxing, learning how to use art and creativity for mindfulness. More at www.mindfulartuk.com/
