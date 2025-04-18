Mindfulness and art in new workshop in Cupar

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The calm that comes with working creatively is at the heart of a new workshop this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gill Smith is running ‘Fluid Art for Mindfulness’ classes throughout Fife with the next one at Bonnygate Community Hub, Cupar on Sunday, April 27. Booking details here.

Gill began painting using fluid art a few years ago as a means to help manage chronic pain. Fluid art techniques are very therapeutic with a focus on colour and movement which make it an excellent tool to practice mindfulness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Practicing mindfulness using art and creativity has had a profound effect on my health and general wellbeing that I am keen to share my experience with others who may benefit from mindfulness in art, such as those with physical conditions or mental health conditions, or anyone just looking to try something new, fun and relaxing.”

Gill's latest workshop takes place this month (Pic: Submitted)

Mindful art workshops are focused on providing 'breathing space' by practicing mindfulness in art. Participants learn some fun fluid art techniques whilst also relaxing, learning how to use art and creativity for mindfulness. More at www.mindfulartuk.com/