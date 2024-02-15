Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fife Climate Hub invited community groups to take part in a celebration of the climate action taking place locally, and the result is 54 climate and nature-related events across the region from St Andrews to Rosyth.

The festival, which runs from Saturday, February 24 to Sunday, March 3, has something for everyone.

Kicking things off on the first day there is seed paper making in Culross, a clothes repair workshop and outdoor yoga in Dunfermline, a family nature walk in St Andrews and a film screening in Aberdour.

Community groups can be part of Fife's first climate festival (Pic: Submitted)

And the events continue over the course of the festival period with activities including beach cleans along the coast, family nature events in St Andrews Botanic Gardens, an introduction to beekeeping in Tayport and a fruit tree pruning workshop in Dunfermline.

There is also a series of talks on the climate, a bike fit-it session at Fife College and a sustainable growing session YMCA Glenrothes.

Eleven events are planned in Dunfermline along with nine along the coast at Burntisland, Limekilns, Aberdour and Dalgety Bay. A further 11 will take place in Central Fife and 15 in North East Fife.

Workshops, talks and film shows are also happening online during the festival.

Groups across Fife will benefit from the climate action hub

Craig Leitch, Fife Climate Hub manager, said: “We have been bowled over by the response to our call for communities to join in with our first ever Fife Climate Festival.

"This shows what a busy climate action network we have in Fife. Amidst the urgency of the climate and biodiversity crises, Fife Climate Festival is a beacon of hope.

"With over 50 climate events lined up, the festival demonstrates the strength of our community’s commitment to action.”

Lisa Mulube, Yoga Therapist with The Yoga Social is holding a class in the Glen, Dunfermline to connect people with nature. She explained why: “We all need to play our part in supporting this work and ensuring a healthy world for the future. I feel that part of the climate struggle is society’s general disconnection to nature and sense that we are separate.

“Encouraging connection to nature through breathwork and mindfulness can be so powerful in creating a deeper physiological connection to the earth and enable people to feel less alone and more likely to take action to save that which we are essentially deeply connected to.”

Fife Climate Hub provides funding, publicity, and support for community groups to share their inspiring and diverse range of events and activities which tackle the climate emergency.

It is a Fife Communities Climate Action Network (FCCAN) project that aims to build capacity of existing community groups working on climate, delivering stronger collaboration, and reaching beyond the climate engaged to grow a diverse network across Fife.