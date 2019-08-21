More than 60 Fife buildings to open to public on Doors Open Day

Fife Council have revealed they will be opening the doors to buildings not usually available to the public during the 30th anniversary of Doors Open day.

There are three Doors Open Days in Fife, East Fife is September 1, with Central Fife on the September 8 and West Fife on September 15.

In east Fife, St Andrews University will open the doors of its archaeology room, the 1000 year old Cults Kirk in Cupar will welcome the public and the 15th century Priory Gatehouse in Pittenweem will be open, as well as several other buildings.

In central Fife on the 8th, the Adam Smith Heritage Centre will welcome visitors into the birthplace of the 18th century father of economics, Dysart Tollbooth – formerly a guard house and prison – will be open, and one of Fife’s oldest buildings, St Drostan’s Church in Markinch will be providing tours of the 12th century building.

And in west Fife on September 15, the mediaeval Inverkeithing Friary with its original 14th century building, the world’s smallest light tower in North Queensferry and St James’ Chapel also in North Queensferry will be open to the public.

In total, more than 60 buildings will be open to the public across the three weekends, including several that have never taken part before.

Councillor Altany Craik, convener of the economy, tourism, strategic planning and transportation committee, said: “Doors Open Day gives people a chance to learn more about the deep history and the modern culture of our own towns and villages here in Fife. This is also a great time to welcome tourists to Fife and reap the awards tourism brings to our economy.

“It’s great that so many volunteer groups, organisations and businesses take part, helping our residents and visitors see some interesting and unusual places for no price at all.”

Find out where you can visit at www.doorsopendays.org.uk