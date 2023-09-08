Watch more videos on Shots!

The club has a host of events planned for the day, including a procession kicking off from the Town Square proceeding along the High Street and culminating at the club’s Bennochy House base.

The procession will leave on Sunday, September 10 at 12.00pm and take in Wemyssfield, Abbotshall Road, Pratt Street, Bridge Street, Esplanade, High Street, Nether Street, St Clair Street, Rosslyn Street, Dunnikier Way, Chapel Level Roundabout, Hendry Road, and Bennochy Road before a range of activities kick off at 1.00pm at Bennochy House. The event will see musical performances, a barbeque, bouncy castles, face painting and a raffle. There will also be a ‘loudest exhaust’ competition.