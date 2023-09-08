News you can trust since 1871
Motorbike procession set to revv up in Kirkcaldy this weekend

Kirkcaldy’s Polish Club will host its first motorbike procession this weekend as its ‘End of Summer 2023’ event.
By Callum McCormack
Published 8th Sep 2023, 15:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 15:44 BST
The club has a host of events planned for the day, including a procession kicking off from the Town Square proceeding along the High Street and culminating at the club’s Bennochy House base.

The procession will leave on Sunday, September 10 at 12.00pm and take in Wemyssfield, Abbotshall Road, Pratt Street, Bridge Street, Esplanade, High Street, Nether Street, St Clair Street, Rosslyn Street, Dunnikier Way, Chapel Level Roundabout, Hendry Road, and Bennochy Road before a range of activities kick off at 1.00pm at Bennochy House. The event will see musical performances, a barbeque, bouncy castles, face painting and a raffle. There will also be a ‘loudest exhaust’ competition.

The club said the event is “a unique opportunity to meet with fellow enthusiasts of two wheels, share experiences, and spend an unforgettable time together”.

