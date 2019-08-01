MS fun day at Craigtoun Country Park

Craigtoun Country Park will welcome people affected by multiple sclerosis (MS) and their families later this month, as MS Society Fife hosts a fun day.

The local group is offering free use of the park and lunch to people living with MS and their loved ones, on August 17, from 11am.

Amy Newton, co-ordinator of MS Society Fife group, said: “We’d love to see as many people as possible along to Craigtoun to enjoy the day.”

The MS Society group will be joined by other organisations including Fife Young Carers and St Andrews Beach Wheelchairs.

More details of the day and to book your spot please visit MS Society Fife group’s Facebook page or email fife@msscoiety.org.uk.