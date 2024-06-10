Murder mystery walk comes to north-east Fife for first time

A murder mystery walk is coming to Cupar and local amateur sleuths are encouraged to join and track down a killer.

Crime Masters brings its Murder in the Dark event to Duffus Park on Wednesday, June 26 - the first time it has come to north-east Fife. Susan Jeynes launched the Fife based business and staged the first event in Kirkcaldy which was a sell out.

The body of a local councillor has been found in the park. He was a hugely unpopular man and the suspects are many - your job is to help find the clues and solve the crime. Tickets can be via www.facebook.com/crimemastersfife, and booking is essential. The recommended minimum age is 10.

Chief Inspector Whippet and Sergeant Mitchell will introduce you to the case, presenting you with evidence as it is uncovered. However, it is up to you to piece it all together an in event which is a great opportunity to test your brain and use your logic.

