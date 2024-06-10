Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A murder mystery walk is coming to Cupar and local amateur sleuths are encouraged to join and track down a killer.

Crime Masters brings its Murder in the Dark event to Duffus Park on Wednesday, June 26 - the first time it has come to north-east Fife. Susan Jeynes launched the Fife based business and staged the first event in Kirkcaldy which was a sell out.

The body of a local councillor has been found in the park. He was a hugely unpopular man and the suspects are many - your job is to help find the clues and solve the crime. Tickets can be via www.facebook.com/crimemastersfife, and booking is essential. The recommended minimum age is 10.

