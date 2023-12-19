Music and a ‘wee walk’ to blow away festive cobwebs at Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy

The countdown to Christmas and New Year is a busy time at the Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy with a number of festive events.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The historic venue hosts its popular ‘Carols and Cake’ event on Wednesday, December 20 at 2.30pm. It follows on from the ‘Tea & Tunes’ afternoon music events ands will feature some talented young singers. supported by Trust members and friends, with Christmas readings as well. A cuppa and cake will follow. Entry is free but donations are invited.

On Friday, December 22, "Rat Pack" singer Glenn Macnamara returns to his home town for another fun show of music and song in a "Swinging Christmas at the Old Kirk" at 7.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starting his performance life as a youngster in the Kirkcaldy Youth Music Theatre, Glenn has now a career that spans the ocean - literally, as he travels frequently between the United States and London. However, backed by the Eliot Murray Big Band, he is looking forward to his home show and says he can't wait to be back in Kirkcaldy. There are only a handful of tickets left via the Heritage Bar, High Street .

Most Popular

Glenn Macnamara will return to the Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy in December.

Tired and jaded after all the preparations and celebration? Kirkcaldy Civic Society has the perfect answer for you on Tuesday, January 2 when it is offering a ‘Wee Walk’ to blow the cobwebs away, followed by a cup of tea or coffee and some festive goodies, with a fun illustrated quiz on Kirkcaldy.to finish off the afternoon. This is a free meeting with donations welcomed for the refreshments.