The Tour de Levenmouth Guided Cycle is one of two events taking place as part of National Bicycle Day.

The free leisure cycle starts at 47 Sandwell Street, Buckhaven before heading towards West Weymss and stopping for a scenic picnic at the harbour.

Then, riders will enjoy the beautiful views along the Buckhaven coastal path and the picturesque natural environment of the River Leven, before cycling back to the CLEAR workshop.

Fifers are encouraged to come along to the National Bicycle Day events

The ride takes place on Sunday, June 4 at 11.00am and is led by CLEAR - a locally-led charity that focuses on transforming Buckhaven and Methil. It is open to all abilities and bicycles are available so participants are able to rent them for free on the spot.

Before that, Greener Kirkcaldy will be at Methilhill Children and& Community Gala on Saturday, June 3. They’ll host a repairs and servicing service thanks to Doctor Bike, with bicycle related games also on offer. It’s also an opportunity to meet the team from Green Action Trust who will be available to speak about all things River Park. Architect partners, icecream architecture, will also be on site to discuss plans for the route which will eventually follow along the River Leven.

The River Park Routes project comes as part of the Leven Programme which aims to breathe life back into the River Leven by 2030.