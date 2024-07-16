Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Enchanting ceramic sculptures that trace an artist’s family history over the past thousand years feature in a new exhibition.

The show by Fife-based artist Karen Masters is remarkable for its novel approach – recounting her ancestors’ stories by focusing on their footwear.

Walking Through My DNA, which has opened at Dunfermline Carnegie Library & Galleries, features more than 30 works – most of them re-imaginings of her forebears’ shoes. The artist’s approach reflects that of celebrated painter and playwright John Byrne, who maintained that what someone wears – particularly their shoes – ‘tell truths about a person’.

Walking Through My DNA is the culmination of four years of research that started when Karen discovered a handwritten family tree in an old suitcase at the start of lockdown.

Walking Through My DNA is by Fife-based artist Karen Masters (Pics: Submitted)

Karen, who lives in Bonnybank, has been a mixed-media artist for more than 40 years, working mainly in textiles, print and photography. The former Fife College lecturer trained in textiles and art therapy and, since retiring, has been creating therapeutic spaces for the NHS.

“This exhibition is all about stepping into somebody else’s shoes,” says Karen. “Footwear is such a key part of who we are and it reflects something of our stories. Throughout this whole process, I’ve uncovered tales of poverty and power, discovery and determination – all of them touching, some of them bizarre.”

Each piece has been created to illustrate a particular event or time in a distant relative’s life – from the 1950s back to the Norse invasions a millennium ago. Intricate replicas reflect this span of history – among the most recent, a battered brogue belonging to a great uncle held in a Japanese internment camp; one of the oldest, a replica Viking turn shoe. Also included are hobnailed boots from a Tyneside shipyard, clogs reinforced with horseshoes from a Lancashire woolen mill and a ghillie’s brogue from a farm in Perthshire.

“We can tell so much when we reflect on a shoe’s colour, design and state of repair. I’ve so much enjoyed bringing these stories back to life and capturing people’s bravery, tenacity and even their joys and sorrows.”

The exhibition runs until 6 September. Admission is free. There are ‘meet the artist’ days on Saturday, August 3 and Friday 9th.