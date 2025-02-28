New film academy launches in Fife to give insight into industry

A new filmmaking academy has launched in Fife.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based at the Fire Creative Station Centre in Dunfermline, it is being run by Film Education Dunfermline and Zoghogg Studios with the support of Fife Council's employability service.

The academy aims to support and promote the creative sector by giving insight and practical industry experience to young unemployed people. Working alongside and learning from innovative Scottish film producer, David Izatt, the group will learn all the ins and outs of the industry, undertaking a range of tasks including casting, scriptwriting, shooting and editing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "Running this class has been an incredible experience. The students are already showing a real passion for different aspects of filmmaking, some are drawn to writing and directing, while others are eager to take charge of camera work and sound. Next, those with a keen eye for editing and grading will get hands-on with post-production. The enthusiasm and dedication from everyone involved has been fantastic and this hands-on experience will serve them well in their future careers.

The new filmmaking academy is based at the Fire Creative Station Centre in Dunfermline (Pic: Submitted)

"It is amazing to see how this opportunity is equipping students with the skills and confidence to explore a career in film and media. But beyond that, these are highly transferable skills that will benefit them in any career path they choose.”

Participants will create their own movies to begin building their own portfolio of work. The academy aims to give young people the opportunity to create something of their own alongside building their employability skills and confidence to help them progress in the industry.

Cheryl Morgan, lead employability officer with Fife Council said: "We are really pleased to launch this new programme, supporting the creative sector is not something we do very often. Hopefully, it’s the start of something bigger and it opens up the film industry to a wider group of people who may not have seen it as a career option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Getting to learn from someone with David’s experience and portfolio is a fantastic opportunity for these guys and I am really excited to see what the young people create."

Initially planned as a standalone programme, the success of the academy means that the Employability Service is now scoping out options to run another academy in the future.