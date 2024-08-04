Budding Fife artists can leave their mark by helping to create a new mural inside Lochgelly Centre.

The new work will give local young people, aged 12-18, a chance to express in art all that they love about their community.

The mural is being designed with the help of young people, who were guided through the process by acclaimed Fife-based artist Lauren Morsley at a mural workshop held at the centre last week. Workshop participants will also take part in painting the mural itself on Saturday (August 17) from 1:00am-5:00pm, when everyone is welcome to come along and lend a hand.

The mural project is part of a wider initiative by OnFife, which runs the centre, to encourage local young people to connect with creative activities being offered at the venue. It held a free event giving young people a chance to try their hand at pottery, illustration/drawing and graffiti art. Artwork created in those workshops will be exhibited an the centre’s community gallery.

It is also hosting a film night in the main theatre on Tuesday August 13 hen the The Hunger Games will be on the big screen. The screening will run from 6.30-9pm. Admission is free and there is no need to sign up in advance. Free snacks and drinks will be served.

Anna Whelan, OnFife community engagement co-ordinator says: “Lochgelly Centre is a fantastic asset for the town, and we want people of all ages to make the most of it. It will also be a great opportunity for OnFife to hear from local young people how we can make it more relevant to them in the future to continue our approach of planning activities for young people based on what they tell us they are looking for.”

“These free events are a fun way to find out more about what the centre has to offer – and the mural project gives our young people a chance to make it more their own.”

Debbie Kelly, venue manager, added: “It's really exciting to have this project happening at Lochgelly as there are a lot of talented people in the community. I'm looking forward to seeing the design the young people come up with.”