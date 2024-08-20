New programme of music as Tea and Tunes return to Kirkcaldy's Old Kirk

David Nicholson, Megan MacDonald and Calum McIlroy will play for the birthday celebrations in November.

The popular ‘Tea and Tunes’ initiative is set to return to Kirkcaldy’s Old Kirk for a new programme of events.

The informal concerts, hosted by Live Music Now Scotland, offer people the chance to enjoy a wonderful, relaxed hour of music performed by some of Scotland’s most talented emerging musicians before staying to meet the artists and chat over a cuppa and some home-baked treats.

The latest series of concerts showcase a diverse range of music genres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carol Main MBE FRC, Live Music Now Scotland director, said: “Bringing four more ensembles of outstanding talent to Kirkcaldy audiences, who we know will welcome them with genuine warmth and appreciation, is extremely exciting for Live Music Now Scotland as we also replicate and develop this initiative in other parts of Scotland.

Troppos Ensemble will perform at the Tea and Tunes event in August. (pic: submitted)

"The chance for people, especially older people living in social isolation, to meet and share the joy of music with others, is something that is becoming more important than ever in post-pandemic society.”

Rosemary Potter, from The Old Kirk where the concerts take place, added: “We hope that these more relaxed events will suit some of our audience members who could find a longer, more formal situation a little stressful or off-putting – but all are very welcome to hear this first class music.”

Funded by the Scops Arts Trust, the ‘Tea and Tunes’ concerts are free of charge, but donations are welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those lined up for the series of concerts over the coming months are: August 28 – Troppos Ensemble; September 25 – Morris Begg Duo; October 30 – Slideshow Trombone Quartet and November 27 – Megan MacDonald, Calum McIlroy and David Nicholson Trio.

The Morris Begg Duo are on the bill for September.

The November concert is also a celebration for Live Music Now Scotland as it celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. The charity has grown its work over the past four decades to reach into the heart of local communities the length and breadth of the country and puts on over 700 performances every year, enabling high quality live music by talented emerging musicians to reach people who wouldn’t normally have access to it.

The charity is taking its celebration into the homes and neighbourhoods of those it impacts most and in November the celebrations will come to Kirkcaldy and the concert will be followed by birthday cake.

Carol said: “We wanted to celebrate in areas across Scotland, in settings which mean so much to us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These places are where the impact happens. Where those who often miss out on the magic of live performance can hear early career musicians transitioning, with our support, into full fledged professional performers.”

Each of the monthly ‘Tea and Tunes’ concerts take place at 2.30pm at the Old Kirk in Kirk Wynd.