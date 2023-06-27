Scottish retailer, House of Bruar studied hashtags on social media to find the most popular destinations outwith Glasgow and Edinburgh. Their analysis looked at everything from country estates to villages and hotels.

St Andrews was found to be Scotland’s second most Instagrammed destination overall with 639,959 hashtags on the social media platform. It had over 150,000 more hashtags than Loch Ness. Dunfermline was the 12th most Instagrammed destination with 172,895 hashtags and Pittencrieff Park in the town the fourth most Instagrammed park in Scotland

Fife was found to be the region of Scotland with the second highest number of “Instagrammable towns” with 801,4901 hashtags recorded for towns in the area. The Fife Coastal Path, which had over 80,000 hashtags, was the second most Instagrammed walking route in the whole country, only beaten by the West Highland Way trail which garnered 135,697 hashtags

Pittencrieff Park (Pic: Ian Wilkinson)

Tom Birbeck, buying director at House of Bruar, said: “The data illuminates that it isn't just urban Scottish areas like Edinburgh and Glasgow that people are posting about online - the natural beauty of Scotland's more rural areas is attracting a huge amount of visitors, too.