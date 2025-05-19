Night of nostalgic disco in Dunfermline with Discos for Grown Ups

Discos for Grown Ups comes to the Alhambra Theatre this week. (Pic: contributed)

Revellers are being invited to relive their school disco days with an ultimate night of nostalgia.

Discos for Grown Ups brings its electrifying party to Dunfermline’s Alhambra Theatre on Friday, May 23.

It’s a chance for adult disco lovers to relive the magic of classic tunes, funky beats and the carefree joy of the dance floor.

The latest disco event follows the success of other similar events at the Canmore Street venue such as the ever-popular Martin Kemp’s Back to the 80s night.

Since its inception as an online party during lockdown, Discos for Grown Ups has been transforming venues across the UK into dazzling discotheques, inviting partygoers to groove to the greatest hits of the ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s and beyond. With a meticulously curated playlist featuring disco legends like Chic, Donna Summer, and Earth, Wind & Fire, this immersive experience is all about celebrating the music that defined generations.

A spokesperson said: “We wanted to create an event where people could dance, connect, and celebrate the era of disco without feeling out of place. Discos for Grown Ups is designed for those who appreciate the timeless beats and unforgettable vibes of the golden age of disco.”

Guests can expect an exhilarating atmosphere, complete with a vibrant dance floor, dazzling lights and even free glow sticks and retro sweets.

Limited tickets for Discos for Grown Ups at the Alhambra are now available at www.alhambradunfermline.com