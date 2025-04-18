Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fifers can get their creative juices flowing in a series of workshops next month.

Nine artists running a variety of short events in a number of different locations, and you can try your hand at watercolour painting, making silver earrings, creating frayed fabric feathers, spinning native wools, painting on glass or learning about magic stones and storytelling or making seaweed paper.

The workshops are part of a special programme to mark 20 years of Open Studios North Fife where a record number of 95 artists are opening their studios from May 3-5.

The events include silver ring making with Alana Peden on Friday, April 25 at Studio 64, St Andrews. Details at [email protected]

Painting close up with Steve Bretel (Pic: Submitted)

On Thursday, May 1 there is seaweed paper making with Cally Nurse from 2:00pm to 5:00pm, at Studio 6, Newburgh. Details at www.arty-cal.com

Wednesday, May 7 sees three events, starting with painting a monogram on glass with artist Mira Caie from 10:00am to midday at Cupar Old Parish Centre. Information at [email protected]

Liz Gaffney hosts Native Wools to Felt and Spin from 10:00am to 12.30pm at Studio 1, Newburgh. Details at [email protected] - and there are Magic Stones & Storytelling with Bun Mitchell from 1:00pm to 3.30pm for adults and 3.30pm to 5:00 pm for children, at the Steeple Studios, Newburgh [email protected]. On Thursday, May 8 there is carding rainbows with Liz from 10.30am to 12.30pm at the same venue

Friday, May 9 features frayed fabric feathers with Andrea McMillan from 10:00am to 12.30pm at the Steeple Studios - [email protected] - and ‘Earrings v Pendants’ with Alana Peden from 7:00pm to 9.30pm at Studio 64, St Andrews ([email protected])

Finally, on Saturday, May 10 there is Painting Fife in Watercolour from 10:00am to1:00pm at Steeple Studios [email protected]