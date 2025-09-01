Old Kirk, Kirkcaldy: Lang Toun jazz new season, and Doors Open weekend

Langtoun Jazz launches its Autumn programme this week.

It kicks off on Friday, September 5 at the Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy with long-established stalwarts of Scottish jazz. Playtime.

Formed in 2014, Playtime performed every fortnight for six years at The Outhouse Bar in Edinburgh featuring the core group of musicians: Martin Kershaw (sax), Graeme Stephen (guitar), Mario Caribé (bass), and Tom Bancroft (drums) and promoting many up-and-coming young musicians.

Grace Black, Langtoun Jazz founder and treasurer, said: “It is long overdue that we have such a key band on the Scottish scene here in Kirkcaldy. Anyone who followed the band online through the dark days of Covid knows how talented and committed they are; for everyone else, this is a gig not to be missed.”

The Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy has a busy September schedule (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The concert begins at 8.00 p.m with doors open at 7.30 pm. Tickets £14 (plus booking fee) from Trybooking.com, or £15 on the door.

The following weekend is Doors Open Days with the Old Kirk open on Friday 12th through to Sunday 14th. Visitors can marvel at the Old Kirk's beautiful stained glass by famous artists, browse exhibitions on the history, including Adam Smith, baptized in the Old Kirk in 1723, and the more recent Nineteen-Seventy-Fife.

They can also climb the 15th century tower with a guide for panoramic views, and ring the bell, first cast in 1553, and also tour the graveyard to hear "Stories from Stones" about the famous and not-so-famous people buried there.

Teas and coffee will be available for a small donation, and there’s a quiz around the church for children