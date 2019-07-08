Open day at Kinghorn raises over £5000 for the RNLI

Kinghorn Lifeboat volunteers had a successful open day on Saturday, raising over £5000 for the RNLI.

A large turnout of supporters enjoyed the sunshine and warm temperatures whilst being entertained by many stalls and attractions.

The lifeboat crew put on a demonstration of their skills alongside RNLI lifeguards.

The event was opened by the royal party from the town’s children’s gala.

Later, the tug Hopetoun from Hound Point put on a spectacular display, showing her fire-fighting capabilities and manoeuvrability. Supporters were also treated to display by Newfoundland rescue dogs.

Onshore, the local coastguard rescue team and fire service displayed their equipment, and there was also stalls for Plastic Free Kinghorn, face-painting and sea safety.

This was complemented by traditional stalls including home baking, plants, and lifeboat gifts.

Sheona Smith, fundraising chairperson, said: “Our open day was a fabulous success with over £5000 raised. The weather was perfect, and the number of supporters who attended was fantastic.

“I’d like to thank everyone who came along and supported our event, particularly the local groups and emergency services who made the day.

“We also had future crew training on the beach where our younger supporters were able to practice CPR and other crew skills.”

She added: “It costs around £95,000 per year to run a station like Kinghorn. So far, the crew has responded to 45 callouts in 2019, our busiest start to the year on record.”