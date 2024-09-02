Open day at Largo Estate to explore stunning walled garden
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It takes place on Saturday (September 7) when locals and visitors can admire the stunning walled garden at this beautiful Fife landmark and pick their own flowers.
The open day is family friendly. As well as exploring the garden, visitors can choose stunning fresh flowers straight from the ground. A choice of seasonal blooms will be available to buy on the day and visitors will also have the chance to stock up on fresh seasonal produce, taking home some of the finest ecologically grown salad leaves and vegetables.
Largo Estate is a supplier to many local farms and grocers across Fife, producing flowers and vegetables to Largo’s villages and beyond.
On this special open day, the public has the chance to get their hands on these gorgeous blooms and take their pick of some of the tastiest locally grown foods in the country.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.