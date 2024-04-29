Open Studios North Fife: 82 artists, designers and makers set to welcome visitors this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Open Studios North Fife is hosting its 19th event this year from Saturday, May 4 to Monday, May 6.

A total of 82 participants will open their studios for the free event, showcasing an amazing mix of talent and skill within the north of the Kingdom.

Among those taking part are both those who are nationally and internationally recognised for their work as well as some at an earlier stage of their career.

Morag Muir is one of the 82 artists, designers and makers who is taking part in this year's Open Studios North Fife event over the May holiday weekend. (Pic: submitted)

Eighteen artists are taking part for the first time in 2024 alongside many who are involved every year and provide a favourite destination for visitors.

Open Studios North Fife focuses on the working practice and creative processes of the participants and many will be demonstrating their techniques over the weekend. Visitors can see for example, different approaches to woodworking, how textile artists manipulate yarns and fabrics, the many ways painters, photographers and printmakers interpret subject matter or how metal, glass, clay, paper or found objects are fashioned in to beautiful artwork.

The event offers visitors the chance to buy work directly from the artists, or perhaps commission something special from them. It’s also an opportunity to experience the fascinating and sometimes quirky workspaces artists use.

Among those welcoming visitors will be Joss Hindmarsh in Cupar with wonderful hats; Lesley Burden in Drumoig with delicate pastel work; crisp graphic prints from Beth S Robertson trading as End Grain Prints in Wormit and Andrea McMillan’s ‘Creature Feature’ applique work in Auchtermuchty.

Lesley Burden in Drumoig will be opening her studio over the weekend.

Rory McPhee will be talking about his wood sculpture in his studio on Norman’s Law, while Morag Muir will be opening the doors to her colour-filled studio in Newport.

Hayley Mills, chair of Open Studios North Fife, said: “Once again our local collective of talented artists provides an exciting and uplifting visual feast at our May event. We hope visitors from across Scotland will enjoy a perfect opportunity to connect with our creative community and see this lovely part of the world.”

The event has this year benefited from the Fife Strategic Fund and also sponsorship from Cairnie Fruit Farm. Through the generous support and donation from The Howe of Fife Rotary, a yearly bursary is offered to one promising new artist. This year’s bursary has been awarded to Aly Beresford, whose lyrical seascapes can be seen in Newburgh.

