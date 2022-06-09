Out of this world return planned for Dalgety Bay and Hillend Gala

The community event returns with a space theme for all to enjoy.

And organisers are partnering with Relay for Life as its 24-hour relay walk for Cancer Research UK (CRUK) will kick off during the gala day.

Relay for Life is aiming to hit its £1m target after 13 years of fundraising and this year’s money from wristband sales and the tea tent will be split between the gala and Cancer Research UK.

Dalgety Bay & Hillend Gala were joined by REMAX Dalgety Bay, What The Fork and the Cookie Jar Foundation for a sponsored walk across the Forth Road Bridge to raise money for this year’s Gala.

The day promises a great day out for the whole family.

The ‘blast-off’ entertainment zone is back with bouncy castles and new entertainment including a 27ft helter skelter, a 60ft army assault course, laser tag and Nerf zone.

A planetarium tent will offer a special immersive experience for children and there will be performances from local groups on the stage as well as beautiful crafts for sale in the shopping village.

Lindsay Cranston, chairman of Dalgety Bay and Hillend Gala, said: “It will be amazing to bring the community together and give the children something to look forward to after a tough couple of years.

"We hope the community will get behind us and we would love to see people joining in the space theme and getting dressed up and ready for the parade.”

She added that without the support of the many local volunteers and businesses, including headline sponsor REMAX Dalgety Bay, the event could not go ahead.

Niamh Crawford, of Relay for Life, added: “We are excited that this year’s 24-hour Relay for Life walk will be part of the gala day.

"After 13 years of fundraising, this year we hot to hit £1m in total fundraising for Cancer Research UK.

“It will be a great atmosphere and a great way to kick off the first part of the 24-hour walk.”

The gala kicks off with the traditional parade leaving from Jubilee Park at 11.15am led by this year’s royal party, with everyone encouraged to join in the space theme.

The afternoon of family fun then runs at Dalgety Bay Sports Centre from noon until 4pm.