Outwith Festival 2023: Dunfermline set to host five day event next week

Big names appearing at this year’s festival, which runs from Wednesday, September 6 until Sunday, September 10, include Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee Kieran Hodgson; former Prime Minister Gordon Brown and Scots Makar Kathleen Jamie.

Sean Logan, star of Channel 4;s The Piano, Teenage Fan Club’s Frances McDonald and film director Andrew Cumming are also on the bill.

Headlining the all-day music event on Saturday, September 9 is Steve Mason, one of the founding members of The Beta Band. Also topping the music line up is The Joy Formidable.

Steve Mason is among those playing Dunfermline's Outwith Festival.

For the first time Outwith is hosting an international piece of performance art featuring Manana Inciertos’ – Uncertain Tomorrows – a network of artists and curators from Dunfermline, London, Berlin and Bilbao.

American baroque violinist Benjamin Shute will play Bach’s collection of majestic sonatas and partitas from memory in Dunfermline Abbey.

Legendary tour manager Kim Hawes discusses her fascinating memoir as a pioneering tour manager with the world’s most notorious rock stars.

New for this year are a series of food and foraging events all taking place in Pittencrieff Park, known locally as The Glen. Food writer and expert Wendy Barrie will lead you on a fascinating trip around Scotland, unveiling some of the region’s lesser-known ingredients along the way. There’ll be guided foraging walks in the park as well.

Workshops to support creative talent include a make-up Masterclass with BBC’s Glow Up Winner, Yong-Chin Marika Breslin and a sitcom writing class with Steve Lawrence who is part of the BBC Comedy Room.

When it comes to Saturday’s music line up, there are more than 35 acts playing in seven venues including Phloxjaw, Chappaqua Wrestling, Mickey 9S, Cammy Barnes, Kirsten Adamson and Foreignfox.