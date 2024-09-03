Outwith Festival: Barbara Dickson, Big Country and Gregory's Girl stars top line-up at Fife festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A jam-packed music and arts festival takes centre stage in Fife this week.

Outwith Festival has unveiled a programme across a host venues across Dunfermline City Centre, culminating in a day of live music featuring 30 bands in seven venues, and just one wristband gains you access to them all.

The festival also workshops, poetry, authors, interior design talks, walks, and mindfulness events designed to widen its appeal across the community with everything happening in and around the city centre. Full details at https://outwithfestival.co.uk/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Outwith kicked off on Tuesday night with a sold out performance of June Carter Cash: The Woman, Her Music And Me. Directed by Fifer, Cora Bissett, it marked the return of the National Theatre of Scotland to Dunfermline for the first time in five years.

Barbara Dickson, Big Country and Dee Hepburn are among the stars set for Outwith Festival this weeks

On Thursday (September 5), Barbara Dickson returned to her home town to talk about her career, while events also included heritage walks, and a launch party at Pittencrieff Park. Friday’s highlights include comedy with Scotsquad’s Darren Connell, and a talk on the life and work of Alasdair Gray.

New for this year is an Interiors programme, with four events including a Sunday evening panel hosted by Homes Under the Hammer presenter, Martel Maxwell. BBC One’s Monday for Nothing artisan Rachel Henderson shares her top tips and tricks for upcycling furniture on Friday.

Saturday’s programme celebrates the genius of Scottish film-maker Bill Forsyth with which also includes a Q&A with its stars - Dee Hepburn, Caroline Guthrie and Robert Buchanan. On Sunday evening, Kirkcaldy film-maker Lawrie Brewster joins a panel to talk about how to make a horror movie, there’s a vintage bus tour and city walk, short films, and spoken word poetry from Kevin Cilday. You can even try a free Glen bathing taster session in the morning with forest bathing enthusiast Pete Hogg!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New businesses have joined the programme this year. Juniper Wine Café and Must Be Crackers Deli are hosting a cheese and wine event and Seven Kings is hosting The Big Outwith Cultural Quiz. Mid-century design, furniture and art retailer, David Walker of c20home is staging an exhibition of original 20th century French advertising posters which includes the most celebrated French poster artists such as Raymond Savignac (Gitanes and SNCF). Free entry to the showroom which is just off Chalmers Street is between 12-4pm Wed-Sun, and posters are for sale.

The line up includes Bemz, Nati, Das Koolies, Rianne Downey, KAthryn Joseph and Lomond Campbell (Credits: Mark Bevan)

> One wristband for all day music festival

Over 35 bands, both emerging acts alongside established names, will play across seven venues during the all-day music event on Saturday.

With indie-rock and folk playing alongside electronica and melodic pop, the line-up has something for fans of all music genres. A strong female line up sees critically-acclaimed Kathryn Joseph headlining, Nati, The Keys and Manchester’s Deep Blue. Four members of Super Furry Animals will be playing as newly-formed Das Koolies.

Kathryn Joseph was the winner of the prestigious Scottish Album of the Year in 2015, beating Paulo Nutini and Young Fathers to the top prize. Lomond Campbell, who will be performing with Kathryn, is a BAFTA winning songwriter and Scottish Album of the Year Award shortlister – with regular plays on many BBC networks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also on the line-up is Nati (Dreddd), whose social media hit nearly 2 million followers as well as supporting Tidelines, Newton Faulkner and Simply Red. Her forthcoming shows at King Tut’s have already sold out.

The Eves who have had airtime on Radio Scotland, BBC Introducing and Radio 2. The Scottish pop duo, Marissa Keltie and Caroline Gilmour have toured extensively with Skerryvore and supported Belinda Carlisle and Sister Sledge. Radio 6 favourites, Indie folk girl band, The Deep Blue played Glastonbury this year before heading to Outwith. This Manchester band will appeal to fans of Haim and Boy Genius.

This year also sees the long-awaited return of Dunfermline indie legends Beatnic Prestige alongside other local acts and talented band, The New Shade.

Line up announcement includes Das Koolies, Kathryn Joseph and Lomond Campbell, Beatnic Prestige, Nati, ForeighFox, Sunstinger, The Castros, Daysleeper, Jetski, Grayling, Rosie H Sullivan, Dovv, Culann, Kohla, Sex on TV, The Deep Blue, T-A, The New Shade, Grace Hannah, Stephen Thomas, We Are Delta, The Long Road, The Eves, Too Red and Low Tide.