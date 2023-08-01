Outwith Festival: ex-Prime Minister Gordon Brown set for debut at Fife festival

He has been added to the line-up of Outwith Festival to talk about the books that have inspired him, the film and television that have entertained him - and the football that has done all three!

Mr Brown, the former MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, will be joined on stage by Arabella Weir, star of BBC hit show Two Doors Down – recently commissioned for a fifth series -and The Fast Show. Her TV credits also include Doctor Who, Skins, Taking Over the Asylum, and Traffik.

They will be in informal conversation at Dunfermline Carnegie Library and Galleries on Thursday, September 7 from 6:00pm to 7:15pm. Tickets £10 plus booking fee are available from https://outwithfestival.co.uk/

Gordon Brown has joined the line-up at this year's Outwith Festival (Pic: John Devlin)

Outwith is a music and arts festival that springs into life every September across the Fife city. This year it runs from September 6-10

The line-up includes live music from Cammy Barnes and Kirsten Adamson along with renowned jazz saxophonist Tommy Smith, as well as an audition acting masterclass led by Fife-born theatre director Cora Bissett who is taking her hit show, What Girls Are Made Of, back to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this month.