Outwith Festival: Instagram interior design experts set to share tips at major Fife festival

An opportunity to meet some of your favourite interiors’ stars from Instagram is one of the highlights of the 2025 Outwith arts and music festival this autumn.

It takes place at venues across Dunfermline city centre from September 3-7, and the organisers have teased more of their line-up with news of a special event at Carnegie Hall.

On Sunday, September 7, leading Instagram interior stars will come together to share their inspiration and top tips on dopamine design including country style décor, how to source and style vintage and foraged gems to how to create and grow an interior Instagram account .

With the event featuring a range of houses, from a refurbished former council house to a Victorian town house, there is something for everyone and every budget.

Outwith Festival interiors lead, Neneh Rowa-Dewar - @thelinentownhouse - will host an inspiring afternoon of interior design advice

She said: “There is such an appetite and interest in hearing how homeowners have created beautiful, happy homes and tackled design challenges on a budget. Last year, we tested the water with our first interiors programme and all our events sold out. This year, we are very excited to offer real-life interior tips on how to create specific styles plus budget friendly advice on how to style vintage gems from charity shops and foraged flowers and branches. There really will be something for everyone! The interior Instagram community is one of the friendliest and most creative group of people so we are pleased to also offer everyone the chance to connect with the presenters and each other in Tiffany’s bar afterwards. Our aim is for our event to be an inspiring, creative and social event for everyone interested in creating a unique and happy home”

The line-up includes Instagram interior stars @notaperioddrama, @storries.scottish.steadings @charitybeginsat and the Dunfermline based botanical artist @tupelotree. The event will be followed by drinks in the Carnegie Hall bar Tiffany’s to meet and chat with the presenters.

Lou Crane @notperioddrama who has 66 000 followers on Instagram will guide you through the essence of Dopamine Decor and how to create and keep a home that makes you happy.

Marie Storrie @storries.scottish.steadings, who has 734 000 followers, will talk about her modern Scottish country style and how to grow an authentic Instagram presence— through connection, consistency, and collaborations.

Marie MacDonald @charitybeginsat who has 13 000 Instagram followers will share tips on ways to source and style vintage treasures for your home.

Jennifer Cairney will share before and after images of a previously neglected 1930s ex council flat in Dunfermline which she is taking from a rough diamond to a polished gem and tell us exactly how she did it.

Dunfermline based Natasha of @tupelotree will use seasonal florals and foliage, foraged locally, to show you how to make an easy table arrangement! Natasha is in demand to decorate weddings, shops and events including the Dior fashion show at Drummond Castle.

Tickets which cost £12.50 plus booking fee can be purchased at https://outwithfestival.co.uk/

Outwith Music and Arts Festival runs from September 3-7.