Outwith Festival: Major Fife music and arts festival secured £20,000 of funding

The backing for Dunfermline’s six-day Outwith Festival came from the Carnegie Dunfermline - the largest award this year.

The event takes place from September 6-11 for the first time since the pandemic, and the organising team has been working hard behind the scenes to pull it together after a two-year pandemic absence.

Outwith will feature over 40 acts at city centre venues covering everything from live music to visual art, cabaret, comedy, theatre and author events.

Michelle McWilliams & Dave Locock from Outwith Festival, Gillian Taylor Chief Exec and Andrew Croxford Chair of Carnegie Trust (Pic: Jim Payne)

The festival also wants to build on Dunfermline’s history of live music while supporting the next generation of local artists and performers with a series of masterclasses in songwriting and performing as well as comedy and creative writing.

Michelle McWilliams, speaking on behalf of the organisers, said: “This funding award is pivotal.

“It has allowed the team to press on and book performers for September at a time when many festivals are competing for the same acts.

“Despite no longer having the funding or staff of Dunfermline Delivers, we still have the expertise of the original volunteer team and we’re excited to be welcoming audiences back to live events.

“This is different from holding a festival in fields in the middle of nowhere – we want to bring people into Dunfermline city centre.”

The Carnegie Trust said it was keen to see ther Fife city open up for business again.

Gillian Taylor, chief executive, said: “I have seen first-hand the positive impact that the festival has had on Dunfermline since its launch in 2017.

“It has boosted the local economy and encouraged visitors and tourists into Dunfermline.

“The last two years have been very difficult due to the pandemic and the time is absolutely right to host this amazing festival again.

“We are very keen to see Dunfermline opening up for business and there is an overwhelming appetite for live music and culture. I feel that this type of event is critical to improve wellbeing and connect our communities.”

Tickets and the festival’s schedule can be viewed at https://outwithfestival.co.uk/