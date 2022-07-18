Fife band Dancing On Tables performing at a previous Outwith Festival

Outwith returns to Dunfermline for a six-day event running from September 6-11.

Tickets for its line up of shows are on sale from today (July 18).

The festival features established and emerging bands as well as a host of creatives including film-makers, comedy, artists and writers.

Music fans can also grab an all-day pass to see more than 30 acts playing at venues across the city.

The line-up includes Pulled Apart By Horses, Bang Bang Romeo, Pleasure Heads, Connor Fyfe, SILVI and Lewis McLaughlin, Connor Fyfe, and Kirkcaldy’s PG Ciarletta.

The festival also features an exhibition by internationally-renowned painter Adrian Wisniewski at Fire Station Creative, well-known authors, comedy and film.

Local creatives can hone their skills during masterclasses in writing, animation and songwriting. Luminaries such as Steven Dick, writer for Frankie Boyle and BBC’s Have I Got News for You will be teaching the tricks of the trade to budding comedy writers.

In 2019 - the last time Outwith was staged - the team behind it secured widespread media coverage, and logged some 9,000 attendances and a spend of £334,000.

Their economic impact report also found that the event was already attracting visitors from the rest of Scotland.

Previous festivals have featured headliners included Idlewild, and a DJ set from Tim Burgess, as well as big names such as James Yorkston and Fay Fife, lead singer of the legendary band, The Rezillos, who performed with her new band, The Countess of Fife