Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The annual Crail Festival gets underway this week with a programme of events offering something for everyone to enjoy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s festival takes place at venues around the village from Wednesday, July 17 to Saturday, July 27.

Nearly four decades ago the festival began simply as an art exhibition, again a central feature, but has developed into a much larger celebration of art and entertainment spanning ten days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The busy programme includes many time honoured favourites for adults and children alike.

Crail is set to host its annual festival from July 17 to 27. (Pic: National World)

These include the art exhibition, putting green, crabbing, sandcastle competition, fossil hunt and a host of workshops.

There’s a wide range of music on the bill this year including the Phil Bancroft Jazz Trio; Voyage – The Abba Tribute; Ginny and the Tonic!; guitarist Matthew McAllister; David Behrens and the Kinnaris Quintet, hosted by Crail Folk Club.

Comedian Fred MacAulay kicks off the festival on Wednesday evening with his sold out stand up show, What (ever) next – again – the encore, but before the comedy the festival’s annual bake off competition will be held.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the festival there will be a chance for people to take part in meditation sessions and families are invited to join Crail’s Hidden History Hunt, Spot This.

Youngsters are also invited to take part in the ‘Where’s the Crail Partan?’ hunt around the village.

Other highlights from this year’s programme include the festival craft market which takes place in the community hall on Saturday, July 20 and the children’s games in Beach Walk Park; the quiz Grapes and Guesses with Tom Cannavan and A Play, A Pie and a Pint (or Pinot).

There will be further family entertainment with Zoolab sessions, an appearance from Jamie the Jester, story telling, fossil hunt, chocolate workshops and a puppet show and workshop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s Morning at the Movies will see Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical screened in the Kirk Hall.

Among the workshops running during the festival will be lino printing, metal embossing, watercolour and willow weaving.

A first for Crail this year is a Poetry and Prosecco event with poets Rebecca Sharp and John Glenday.

This year’s festival will draw to a close on Saturday, July 27 with the festival’s final fling, this year featuring Carlyle.

For more information on all the events and details of how to book visit www.crailfestival.org