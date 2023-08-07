Paige Dougall: charity in memory of Fife teen set for first anniversary event

Paige’s Musical Butterflies was set up following Kirkcaldy teenager Paige Dougall's passing in 2022. The charity had been set to celebrate its first anniversary with an event on Sunday, 30 July but high winds postponed the event.

It will host a family fun day at Kirkcaldy’s Linton Lane Centre on Sunday, August 26 between 12.00pm - 4.00pm. The event, run in conjunction with Bruce Entertainment, will have a variety of bouncy castles with unlimited access with the purchase of a wristband - priced at £10.

Other activities are available on the day for an extra fee, including a 100-foot-long inflatable assault course, sumo wrestling suits and more. There will also be facepainting, glitter tattoos, henna, and mehndi along with hair braiding available. Keeping on theme, there will also be live music from local artists, plus a variety of food and drink stalls.

The charity was set up by Paige Dougall's mother to bring music therapy to children (Pic: Submitted)

Paige passed away two years being diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a rare cancer that affects bones or tissue around the bones. Music was a huge part of her life as she went through her treatment – and she wanted other young people to have the same opportunity. Paige also recorded a poignant song with chart-topping star Ella Henderson which made the top 40.

A Paige’s Musical Butterflies spokesperson said: “It has been a busy first year behind the scenes at PMB getting everything in place to keep the charity running smoothly.

“The family fun day is the biggest event to be undertaken by the PMB team and they have everything crossed for the weather to be kind to them.

“These types of events and other fundraisers are vital to keep funds coming in and help us to achieve our goal of providing music therapy for children going through their own journey.”

Michelle said: “It has been a long and hard year after the loss of my daughter. The charity has given me some focus, and I strongly believe we can help others on their journey.