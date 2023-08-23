Paige’s Musical Butterflies was set up in memory of Paige Dougall who died in 2022.

She had been being diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a rare cancer that affects bones or tissue around the bones. The 17-year old, passed away just months after recording her debut single with pop star, Ella Henderson.

Music was a huge part of her life and was a huge support during her treatment – and she wanted other young people to have the same opportunity.

The charity was set up by Paige Dougall's mother to bring music therapy to children (Pic: Submitted)

The charity in her name, set up to raise childhood cancer awareness, and Saturday’s event, marks its first anniversary. It hosts a family fun day at Kirkcaldy’s Linton Lane Centre from 12.00pm - 4.00pm. The event, run in conjunction with Bruce Entertainment, will have a variety of bouncy castles with unlimited access with the purchase of a wristband priced at £10.

Other activities available on the day for an extra fee, include a 100-foot-long inflatable assault course, sumo wrestling suits and more. There will also be face painting, glitter tattoos, henna, and mehndi along with hair braiding.

There will also be live music from local artists, plus a variety of food and drink stalls. Further details are available from the charity’s Facebook page.

A Paige’s Musical Butterflies spokesperson said: “It has been a busy first year behind the scenes getting everything in place to keep the charity running smoothly. The family fun day is the biggest event to be undertaken by the team and they have everything crossed for the weather to be kind.

“These types of events and other fundraisers are vital to keep funds coming in and help us to achieve our goal of providing music therapy for children going through their own journey.”

Paige’s mum, Michelle, said: “It has been a long and hard year after the loss of my daughter. The charity has given me some focus, and I strongly believe we can help others on their journey.