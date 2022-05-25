Park and beach silent discos in Fife towns – this is how to take part

Fifers can dance their hearts at out at two outdoor events this weekend.

By Allan Crow
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 12:16 pm

They have been organised by transformational coach, Bronwyn Tutty.

She is hosting silent discos in Beveridge Park and also on the beach at Burntisland on Saturday.

The NIA park event - which takes place barefoot near the fountains - runs from 10:00am until 11:30am.

The events take place this weekend

NIA is a holistic movement practice which can combine various elements, including dance and relaxation techniques

The Burntisland beach event is from 7:00pm to 8:30pm.

Brownwyn said: “People who come along haven’t danced for years, and not in public.

“They are joyful events designed to make you feel better.

“I have a playlist and also get requests - if you are dancing to your own favourite songs you are more inclined to relax.”

Both events are open to all, but places for both are limited, and must be booked by contacting Bronwyn via Facebook.

