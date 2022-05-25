They have been organised by transformational coach, Bronwyn Tutty.

She is hosting silent discos in Beveridge Park and also on the beach at Burntisland on Saturday.

The NIA park event - which takes place barefoot near the fountains - runs from 10:00am until 11:30am.

The events take place this weekend

NIA is a holistic movement practice which can combine various elements, including dance and relaxation techniques

The Burntisland beach event is from 7:00pm to 8:30pm.

Brownwyn said: “People who come along haven’t danced for years, and not in public.

“They are joyful events designed to make you feel better.

“I have a playlist and also get requests - if you are dancing to your own favourite songs you are more inclined to relax.”