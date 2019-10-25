Party like it’s 1989 as Fife venue goes retro this weekend

Locals in Kirkcaldy are being invited to look out their shoulder pads, ripped jeans and Sony Walkmans this weekend for an 80s theme night at a new venue in the town.

So if you are looking for a reason to dig out that neon jacket or electric blue skirt now is your opportunity!

Colourful poster advertising 80s theme night at the Kings Live Lounge tomorrow night.

Staff at the Kings Live Lounge are inviting people to take a step back in time and head along to their new premises at the former YMCA building on the Esplanade for the event this Saturday from 7pm.

As well as enjoying the sounds of the 1980s, locals will also be able to sample cocktails from the decade, and dress up like its 1989.

The event comes as the team at Kirkcaldy’s Kings Theatre project team up with a Glenrothes-based brewing company to stock some of their premium craft beers.

Stephen Barbour, events and community engagament manager at the Kings, told The Press he met with Sandra Duncan, director of Coul Brewing Company, and her daughter Robyn last week.

He said: “It went really well and as a result of that meeting we will be stocking their 80’s Revival beer, which is their modern take on the classic 80 Shilling.

“We will also stock their pale ale called Baby Badger and their New England IPA called Emperor’s New Clothes.”

“We feel it is very important to support local businesses.

“Teaming up with Coul Brewing Company is just the start. We are aiming to talk to more local brewers and gin distillers in the near future.”

Stocking the new 80’s Revival beer also ties in with the 80s’ theme night.

He continued: “It’s free entry to the theme night and we will have a selection of themed cocktails with the biggest 80’s hits playing in the lounge area.

“Plus, although not mandatory, we are encouraging people to dress like it’s the height of the 80s as well.”

This weekend’s theme night is just the first of many events the venue is hoping to hold.

From this week there will be a Thursday night quiz, comedy nights, as well as the 4 For 4 Acoustic Nights every second Friday – and Word Open Mic nights on Tuesdays.

“Our 80s theme night is the first a number of themed nights we are set to run.

“The Kings Live Lounge is phase one of the project for those in Kirkcaldy and beyond, who enjoy a show, live music, comedy or a theme night.

“The whole point behind this project is to bring back an iconic live performance space that is the Kings Theatre Kirkcaldy.

“ To that end, we want to showcase the best in live performance and provide new experiences that, right now, people have to travel to the bigger cities for.”