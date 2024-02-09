Pawesome Parties: owners of cockapoos, doodles, dachshunds and spaniels invited to party in Fife park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fans of the fun loving family friend and big floppy ears of a spaniel, dachshund or cockapoo are invited to bring their furry friends to the dog focused party in Glenrothes on Sunday, March 31, with as many as 150 of the special dogs in attendance.

The Pawesome Parties event is being held at Bark N Go Dog Park, Glenrothes. Dogs are welcome to as many treats as they can eat, unlimited free 'puppuccino' drinks and prizes for best dressed dog.

There's also going to be dog-related stalls, ball pits, tunnels, toys and props for pups to play with. There'll be a photographer there too, to snap your doggy looking dapper with their new pals.

Dog owners are invited to the "pawesome" party in Glenrothes (Pic: Submitted)

The parties are an opportunity to socialise the dogs and meet with other owners of the breeds. This is the second year the parties have ran in Glenrothes.

Pawesome Parties events are held across Scotland and the North of England, celebrating breeds like Cockapoos, Dachshunds as well as Spaniels. They work with the DMT Dachshund Charity raising over £1500 in the last 3 months.

The party starts at 10.00am on Sunday, March 31. Dog owners are asked to book an hour slot in advance, Tickets for dogs are £12 with humans going free. These usually sell out.

The day gets the seal of approval from fun loving pup, Dave the Dug “it’s the best day ever,” he said.