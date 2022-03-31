Photography exhibition on show in Fife explores the lives of people living alone

One of the images from Neil Goodwin's social documentary 'As long as I keep busy'. Pic: Neil Goodwin

‘As long as I keep busy’ is a social documentary about those living alone, with 20 participants – including five from Fife – having been photographed and their life stories documented.

This week, Neil will be sharing his photographs through an exhibition at Earlsferry Town Hall tomorrow (Friday) and on Saturday.

Neil’s work was inspired by conversations with friends and neighbours about their lives living alone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having decided photographs themselves were not enough to tell the subjects’ stories, he began including words giving the photographs context.

Neil said: “It has been a privilege to meet the people who participated in ‘As long as I keep busy’, to be invited into their homes, to listen to their stories and to photograph them.

"My hope is that the photographs and life stories presented will add to the knowledge of the challenges of living alone at a time of increasing interest from communities, charities and governments.”

The project is part of Neil’s final year doing an MA in Photography at Falmouth University.

The exhibition of his photography will be open to visitors from 3-7pm on Friday, April 1 and from 11am to 4pm on Saturday, April 2.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.